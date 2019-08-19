As Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Deutsche Bank Ag Cut Its Holding; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Raised Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $1.17 Million as Stock Rose

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) by 29.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 40,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.29% . The institutional investor held 96,029 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, down from 136,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Asbury Automotive Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $91.63. About 9,401 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 30.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS A 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP AS OF MARCH 14 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 New Jersey Drug Treatment Centers Directory Expansion Continues With Asbury Park; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Inhofe: Inhofe Meets with CACI CEO Ken Asbury; 15/03/2018 – ABG HOLDER ABRAMS SEES TALKS ON SUCCESSION, EXPLORING OPTIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Asbury Automotive Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABG); 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER EPS OF $1.93 PER DILUTED SHARE; 10/04/2018 – Billboard: Asbury Lanes to Reopen This Summer With Lupe Fiasco, Black Lips & More; 03/05/2018 – Asbury Automotive Bd Adopts Corporate Governance Guideline Imposing Maximum 5-Year Term for Chairman; 15/03/2018 – Legendary Hangout And Music Venue Asbury Lanes To Rock Again This Summer After Faithful Restoration That Celebrates The Soul Of; 19/03/2018 – TripleCare Launches Telemedicine Services at Asbury Communities

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $136.66. About 1.28M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,650 shares to 22,750 shares, valued at $8.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callable by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mercer International Inc Sbi (NASDAQ:MERC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Pa invested in 60,977 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.99% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alethea Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,301 shares. Princeton Strategies Group Inc Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6,913 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Shell Asset owns 283,595 shares. Midas Management Corporation holds 1.26% or 26,500 shares in its portfolio. 7,749 were reported by Amica Retiree Medical. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 174,486 shares. Hartford Inv accumulated 215,202 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 2.69 million shares. Orrstown Financial Svcs reported 8,062 shares stake. Fulton National Bank Na holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 35,597 shares. 83,332 were accumulated by Moors & Cabot. Winch Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 1,605 shares. Beech Hill invested in 7,199 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold ABG shares while 49 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 20.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management reported 53,993 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Denali Advsrs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 217,700 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 535 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Ltd Liability owns 127,425 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 9,371 shares. 40,046 are owned by Polaris Mngmt Ltd. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Abrams LP accumulated 1.90 million shares or 3.71% of the stock. Schroder Group Inc accumulated 184,921 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The owns 12,416 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 8,770 are held by Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 19,562 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP holds 888,411 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 4.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.21 per share. ABG’s profit will be $44.70M for 9.92 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.