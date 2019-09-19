As Asbury Automotive Gp Com (ABG) Stock Price Rose, Sawgrass Asset Management Increased Its Position by $1.16 Million; As Charles Schwab (SCHW) Shares Declined, National Investment Services Lifted by $550,880 Its Position

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 34.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 13,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 53,708 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16 million, up from 39,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.99. About 574,081 shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%; 07/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $124 Million; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Won’t Be Leader in Near Term Prices Cuts (Video); 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 04/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $107.1 Mln; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio; 07/03/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects Schwab’s Strong Market Position

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Gp Com (ABG) by 156.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 13,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.29% . The institutional investor held 22,535 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Asbury Automotive Gp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $100.51. About 6,494 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 30.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Net $40.1M; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL USED VEHICLE REVENUE $484.6 MLN VS $461.8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q EPS $1.93; 16/04/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTO 1Q REV. $1.61B, EST. $1.58B; 10/04/2018 – Asbury Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS A 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP AS OF MARCH 14 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Tax Rate 25% Vs. 36% Year-Ago; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Big U.S. auto dealers have significant import exposure; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTO 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.93, EST. $1.80

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $86.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pzena Asset Management (NYSE:PZN) by 60,874 shares to 27,836 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 11,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,081 shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. On Monday, August 5 the insider Goldfarb Mark A bought $100,367.

