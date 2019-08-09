As Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) Stock Value Rose, Boothbay Fund Management Decreased Position by $333,000; Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Raised Stake in Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) by $2.69 Million

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 27,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The institutional investor held 590,472 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.60 million, up from 562,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $676.23M market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $96.78. About 43,185 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q EPS $2.77; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $5.4B; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 30/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Buys 1.4% Position in Rightmove; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends; 06/04/2018 – Virtus Investment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – lnfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA) Declares Monthly Distribution; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 33,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.72% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 63,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.21. About 120,211 shares traded or 9.50% up from the average. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) has risen 20.47% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (NYSE:RLJ) by 42,266 shares to 70,702 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) by 95 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.94, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold ASA shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 5.06 million shares or 0.37% more from 5.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 40,808 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 900 shares stake. Minnesota-based Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) or 751,738 shares. Stephens Ar holds 28,295 shares. Ws Lllp holds 710,791 shares. Rmb Management Lc stated it has 23,869 shares. Round Table Serv Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 11,400 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 77,779 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co has 1 shares. Whittier Tru Co holds 600 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 30,000 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors has 0% invested in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA).

