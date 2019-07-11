As Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) Stock Rose, Secor Capital Advisors LP Upped Stake; Dsm Capital Partners Cut Holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) as Stock Price Rose

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) by 560.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 73,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 86,040 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 13,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 317,044 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 20.03% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q18 Results; 09/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS FEB. AUM $117.2B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Artisan Partners Asset Management , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APAM); 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – SEPARATE ACCOUNTS ACCOUNTED FOR $56.9 BLN OF TOTAL FIRM AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MGMT DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS HOLDS 5.01% OF GBL AS OF MARCH 14; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 09/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT APRIL AUM $115.5B

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 24,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.45M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $110.4. About 2.21 million shares traded or 42.86% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Comml Bank Of The West holds 0.64% or 48,038 shares. Macroview Investment Limited Liability Com, Maryland-based fund reported 100 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 4,150 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Conning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Whittier Communication Of Nevada Inc accumulated 0% or 514 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com owns 18,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Adirondack Tru reported 0.08% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 575,000 are held by Melvin Mgmt Lp. The Australia-based Amp Cap Limited has invested 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Bkd Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Creative Planning holds 0% or 10,421 shares.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $515.99M for 11.13 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Carnival Corp. reveals estimated revenue loss from Cuba ban – South Florida Business Journal” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Royal Caribbean: Stock Has Struggled In Down Cycles – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Virgin Voyages charters ship for LGBTQ cruise – South Florida Business Journal” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Fell in December – Nasdaq” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: United Airlines Holdings, Electronic Arts and Royal Caribbean Cruises – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40,904 shares to 118,412 shares, valued at $210.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 416,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $1.11 billion activity. Shares for $554.74M were sold by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander on Tuesday, February 5. Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought $50,190 worth of stock.

More notable recent Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018 Results and Quarterly and Special Annual Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 3Q18 Results on October 30, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 16, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Artisan Partners Announces that Rezo Kanovich Is Joining the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on October 04, 2018. More interesting news about Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Artisan Partners Launches Thematic Fund NYSE:APAM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Artisan Partners Asset Management declares $0.55 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 42,315 shares to 39,907 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raven Inds Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 36,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,623 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU).