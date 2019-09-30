As Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) Share Value Rose, Holder Clarkston Capital Partners Lifted Its Holding; As Illumina (ILMN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Lowered Holding by $972,992

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 13,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.72 million, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 258,187 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – ARTISAN FUNDS AND ARTISAN GLOBAL FUNDS ACCOUNTED FOR $57.9 BLN OF TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 20/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS HOLDS 5.01% OF GBL AS OF MARCH 14; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT MARCH AUM $114.8B; 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – SEPARATE ACCOUNTS ACCOUNTED FOR $56.9 BLN OF TOTAL FIRM AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q REV. $212M, EST. $212.0M; 09/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS FEB. AUM $117.2B; 11/03/2018 – Catella Strengthens UK Presence by Signing a Conditioned Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in APAM Ltd

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 82.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 2,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 580 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $214,000, down from 3,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $301.28. About 644,092 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $207.27 million for 53.42 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1,179 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 21,514 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Com holds 325,119 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt owns 3,978 shares. Viking Glob Invsts Lp has invested 2.27% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). The Japan-based Asset Mngmt One Limited has invested 0.15% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Pdts Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Ashford Cap holds 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 890 shares. Qs invested in 0.02% or 6,014 shares. Oppenheimer And Com Incorporated accumulated 86,585 shares. Hemenway Ltd invested 2.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Thematic Ptnrs Ltd Co has 2.78% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Essex Invest Mngmt Lc owns 5,867 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset reported 0.45% stake.

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $254.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,099 shares to 2,399 shares, valued at $677,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vale Sa (NYSE:VALE) by 36,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 507,152 shares to 4.39M shares, valued at $147.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 20,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 603,654 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).