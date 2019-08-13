As Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) Market Value Rose, Holder Aperio Group Trimmed Stake by $345,975; Armistice Capital Decreased Stake in Mallinckrodt Pub LTD Co (MNK) as Shares Declined

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) by 31.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 13,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 29,563 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $744,000, down from 43,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.2. About 185,869 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT APRIL AUM $115.5B; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – SEPARATE ACCOUNTS ACCOUNTED FOR $56.9 BLN OF TOTAL FIRM AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 09/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS FEB. AUM $117.2B; 01/05/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q18 Results; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT MARCH AUM $114.8B; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q REV. $212M, EST. $212.0M; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (MNK) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.46% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.61M, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.845. About 4.66M shares traded or 28.76% up from the average. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 71.18% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Names Paul R. Carter, Anne C. Whitaker to Its Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T H.P. ACTHAR GEL; 23/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 26/03/2018 – Evoke Announces Agreement with Mallinckrodt to Amend Milestone Payments; 17/04/2018 – U.S. drug agency proposes rules to rein in opioid manufacturing; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 09/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – COMPANY REPAYS DEBT MATURING APRIL 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND; 04/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – DIRECTOR DIANE GULYAS ALSO TO RETIRE FROM BOARD IN MAY 2018; 04/04/2018 – ANGUS RUSSELL TO SUCCEED MELVIN BOOTH AS MALLINCKRODT CHAIRMAN

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 10,334 shares to 57,290 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 20,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerecor Inc by 175,486 shares to 18.30M shares, valued at $106.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG).