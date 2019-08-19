As Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) Market Valuation Rose, Sprott Has Increased by $750,000 Its Stake; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stake Has Increased by Peconic Partners Llc

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $103.99. About 1.79M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – NXP Semi’s Post-Earnings Plunge Highlights U.S.-China Trade Risk; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The hedge fund held 210,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $26.77. About 88,212 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 08/03/2018 Artisan Partners Wins CAMRADATA Asset View Awards; 11/03/2018 – Catella Strengthens UK Presence by Signing a Conditioned Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in APAM Ltd; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – SEPARATE ACCOUNTS ACCOUNTED FOR $56.9 BLN OF TOTAL FIRM AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 11/03/2018 – CATELLA STRENGTHENS IN PACT TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN APAM LTD; 09/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS FEB. AUM $117.2B; 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q18 Results; 26/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MGMT DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 20/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS HOLDS 5.01% OF GBL AS OF MARCH 14; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q REV. $212M, EST. $212.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold APAM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.10 million shares or 0.68% more from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Nv holds 293,920 shares. Vanguard accumulated 4.95M shares or 0% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 44,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Hall Kathryn A accumulated 388,255 shares. Epoch Prns stated it has 0.08% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Pnc Fincl Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 550,986 shares. Regions Financial holds 43,041 shares. Greenwich Management reported 65,735 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Blackrock reported 3.59 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 45,961 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 676 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 1,765 shares.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEMKT:SAND) by 386,621 shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $14.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).