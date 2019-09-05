As Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Heritage Wealth Advisors Increased Stake; Tealwood Asset Management Holding in Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) Boosted by $321,925 as Share Price Declined

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 12,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The institutional investor held 131,556 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, up from 118,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.95. About 189,621 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 05/03/2018 – NMI® at 59.5%; February Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150M Term Loan and Enters Into $85M Revolving Credit Facility; 05/03/2018 NMI Completes Acquisition of Creditcall; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 34C; 31/05/2018 – ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Patents to NMI and NMI TT Pharmaservices; 01/05/2018 – NMI Holdings 1Q Rev $59.6M; 30/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 95 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 1,571 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.70M, up from 1,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Arthur J Gallagher & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 329,334 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.56; 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Election; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181273: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.; Palladium Equity Partners IV, L.P; 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS A.J. AMER AGENCY,; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q EPS $1.26; 12/04/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – AGREED TO MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC BUSINESS, MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH 2018-19 SEASON AS OFFICIAL TITLE SPONSOR OF PREMIERSHIP RUGBY

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,094 shares to 627,807 shares, valued at $178.65 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS) by 208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,358 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (KRE).

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires University Services Business of Garnett-Powers & Associates Insurance Services, Inc. – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arthur J.Gallagher Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “US Employers Shifting Toward Variable Compensation and Customized Benefits to Hold Annual Salary Increases Below 3 Percent – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires RGA Group – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J.Gallagher Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 8,924 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Cls Invs Limited Com invested in 66 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 2,987 shares. Epoch Inv Ptnrs reported 1.43 million shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Diversified Trust stated it has 5,192 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company invested in 19,574 shares. Ameriprise Fin has 0.01% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 301,660 shares. Hsbc Public Limited holds 287,378 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi owns 0.24% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 125,000 shares. Comerica Natl Bank invested in 0.16% or 247,158 shares. Eagle Glob Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 74,830 shares in its portfolio. 71,923 were reported by British Columbia Investment Management. Mrj Capital stated it has 3.01% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). 638,700 were reported by Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corporation.