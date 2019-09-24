As Arthur J. Gallagher Co. (AJG) Market Valuation Rose, Kames Capital Plc Lifted Its Stake by $341,997; Diana Shipping (DSX) Market Valuation Rose While 12 West Capital Management LP Decreased Holding by $872,967

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 66.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 290,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 149,047 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $493,000, down from 440,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 186,643 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 20/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Filing of its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for M/v Santa Barbara With Cargill; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – M/V HOUSTON IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 09/03/2018 Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Calipso With Glencore; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$21,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,000 PER DAY FOR MINIMUM 20 MONTHS TO MAXIMUM 22 MONTHS; 20/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Arethusa With Glencore; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for M/V San Francisco With Koch; 04/04/2018 – DIANA REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LA WITH SWISSMARINE; 22/03/2018 – DSX REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V NEW ORLEANS

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher Co. (AJG) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 3,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 19,771 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 15,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Arthur J. Gallagher Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $88.84. About 801,612 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Second Quarter Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Insurance firm Arthur J. Gallagher monitoring U.S. exit from Iran deal; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Net $239.2M; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW); 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires ClearPoint Financial, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 6,755 shares to 113,993 shares, valued at $123.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Sf Inc. by 303,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 614,139 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

Analysts await Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DSX’s profit will be $2.96M for 27.92 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Diana Shipping Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

