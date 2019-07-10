As Artesian Resources (ARTNA) Valuation Declined, Water Asset Management Raised Its Stake; First Long Island Investors Decreased Its Apple Com (AAPL) Stake as Share Price Rose

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 13,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 81,229 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 68,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Artesian Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.56. About 1,169 shares traded. Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has declined 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTNA News: 13/03/2018 Abattis Signs LOI with Canadian Artesian Ice, Bottlers of Clearly Canadian products, to Manufacture CBD-infused Mineral Water; 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance lll Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/03/2018 – AT28: Artesian Finance: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Artesian Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 17/05/2018 – Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. breaks ground on its Northern Sussex Regional Water Recharge Facility; 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – DJ Artesian Resources Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTNA); 14/03/2018 – Artesian Resources 4Q EPS 40c; 02/05/2018 – Artesian Resources 1Q EPS 37c; 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR A MATURITY PERIOD OF 20 YEARS AND A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 5.12% PER ANNUM FOR THE BOND

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 32,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,870 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.13 million, down from 96,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $203.14. About 13.09 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Apple Inc. ‘AA+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AAPL earnings: Look for Apple story to slowly shift away from focus on iPhone units to services and annual share buybacks, which are positive for the story; 11/05/2018 – Aluminum is used in most of Apple’s popular products, including the iPhone, iPad and iMac; 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT; 26/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Irish back taxes; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SIGN AND EXECUTE ESCROW FRAMEWORK DEED WITH APPLE GIVING LEGAL EFFECT TO RECOVERY OF ALLEGED STATE AID; 12/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s Eddy Cue talks Texture buy and `trusted news sources’; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS “SHOT THROUGH WITH RAMPANT WASTE,” AND THAT IS “DEEPLY IMMORAL”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.43 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Artesian Resources Corporation Declares Common Stock Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Artesian Resources Corporation announces 1.5% increase in Common Stock Dividend – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top Dividend Stocks in Water – The Motley Fool” on August 19, 2017. More interesting news about Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Surges Over 100 Points; e.l.f. Beauty Shares Drop – Nasdaq” published on January 09, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Artesian Resources Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.54B for 23.96 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.