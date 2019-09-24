As Artesian Resources (ARTNA) Stock Price Declined, Deprince Race & Zollo Has Decreased Its Position by $328,893; Alps Advisors Has Cut Its General Mills In (GIS) Holding by $7.48 Million

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in General Mills In (GIS) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 143,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 663,799 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.86 million, down from 807,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Mills In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 2.35 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 8,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.18% . The institutional investor held 93,676 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48M, down from 102,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Artesian Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.96M market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.54. About 9,374 shares traded. Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has declined 1.96% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTNA News: 02/05/2018 – Artesian Resources 1Q EPS 37c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Artesian Resources Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTNA); 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – ON MAY 7, 2018, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO AN INTEREST RATE LOCK AGREEMENT WITH COBANK, ACB – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 Abattis Signs LOI with Canadian Artesian Ice, Bottlers of Clearly Canadian products, to Manufacture CBD-infused Mineral Water; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Artesian Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 17/05/2018 – Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. breaks ground on its Northern Sussex Regional Water Recharge Facility; 14/03/2018 – Artesian Resources 4Q EPS 40c; 06/04/2018 – Artesian Resources Corporation 2017 Annual Report Available Electronically to Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR A MATURITY PERIOD OF 20 YEARS AND A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 5.12% PER ANNUM FOR THE BOND; 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance lll Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,300 were accumulated by Murphy Cap. Harvest Capital Strategies Limited Liability has invested 6.57% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Thomasville Bancorporation invested in 149,463 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Smith Moore And Com reported 0.19% stake. Pggm owns 0.33% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 1.26 million shares. Patten Gru holds 0.16% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 7,305 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.07% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.22% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). St Johns Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 320 shares. Fmr Ltd owns 0.02% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 2.99M shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 26,905 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 87,047 shares stake. Roanoke Asset Mngmt holds 4,855 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 14,231 were reported by Parsec Management. Maryland-based Spc Fincl has invested 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $13.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 28,128 shares to 56,261 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 5,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 6 investors sold ARTNA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 3.71 million shares or 0.21% less from 3.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0% or 6,535 shares. Axa holds 7,485 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) for 130,223 shares. Invesco accumulated 27,509 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 7,337 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp holds 0% or 8,806 shares. Panagora Asset Inc has 89,536 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.1% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) or 21,209 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) or 17,200 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 5,324 shares. Amer Gp reported 5,086 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd owns 1,424 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 11,941 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) for 29,205 shares. Washington-based Parametric Lc has invested 0% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA).

