As Arrow Electrs (ARW) Stock Value Declined, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Raised by $1.35 Million Its Stake; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Stake in Visa Com Cl A (V) Has Decreased by $544,741

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $179.31. About 4.55 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 17,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.88M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222.22 million, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 1.73 million shares traded or 185.83% up from the average. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Arrow Electronics to Host First-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on April 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “immixGroup Announces Exclusive Relationship with ORock Technologies – Business Wire” published on April 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arrow Electronics Names Lily Yan Hughes as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 247,452 shares to 5.97 million shares, valued at $1.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 110,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Capital LP owns 261,875 shares. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0% or 7,770 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 2,956 shares or 0% of the stock. Bbva Compass Bankshares stated it has 4,973 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Caprock Gp Incorporated Inc has 5,536 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) or 14,990 shares. Israel-based Psagot Invest House has invested 0.09% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Advisor Prtn Llc, California-based fund reported 2,825 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation accumulated 11,674 shares or 0% of the stock. Umb Bank N A Mo owns 0.01% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 2,679 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 600,981 shares. Moreover, Brant Point Investment Mngmt has 0.69% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 70,940 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel reported 82,000 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 0.01% or 114,621 shares in its portfolio. 912,348 are held by Northern Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Cap Ri stated it has 32,310 shares. Mathes Co accumulated 17,370 shares. Dudley And Shanley Incorporated accumulated 1.03% or 25,599 shares. 534,468 are held by Comerica State Bank. Cim Limited Liability Corporation has 0.47% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 8,144 shares. Penobscot Inv Mgmt Com reported 2.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Macquarie Gru holds 0.39% or 1.45 million shares. Interactive Advsr holds 294 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fiera Capital owns 885,955 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Confluence Wealth Management holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 6,746 shares. Everett Harris And Ca has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc owns 556,652 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 76,519 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Westwood Corp Il holds 1.36% or 64,200 shares in its portfolio. South Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 5.41% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,025 shares to 55,693 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebookâ€™s Libra Surrenders to Authority – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Visa to invest in GOJEK and collaborate on enhancing digital payments across Southeast Asia – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Visa Stock Is a Winner, But Beware Valuation Risks – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Visa To Acquire Verifi – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Visa, PayPal May Bear a â€˜Heavy Burdenâ€™ With Facebook Crypto Plan – Bloomberg” with publication date: July 01, 2019.