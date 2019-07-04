As Arrow Electrs (ARW) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Speece Thorson Capital Group Decreased Its Position by $1.65 Million; As Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Stock Rose, Holder Manatuck Hill Partners Has Cut by $477,600 Its Position

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 21,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 158,504 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21 million, down from 179,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.13. About 403,450 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 79,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 338,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 417,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.48. About 253,135 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500.

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.2 per share. ARW’s profit will be $169.44 million for 8.89 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual earnings per share reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advisors LP reported 425,439 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Brant Point Investment Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.69% or 70,940 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0.01% or 4,703 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Services invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Cibc Asset Management Inc owns 3,758 shares. Boston Partners owns 2.64M shares. Andra Ap stated it has 88,500 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 86,198 shares. Longview (Guernsey) invested in 2.88M shares or 1.17% of the stock. Bp Public Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 10,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 583 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 291,033 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15,696 shares.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 41,028 shares to 86,642 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Healthcare Partners (NYSE:DVA) by 34,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) by 50,400 shares to 150,400 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 245,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).