As Arrow Electrs (ARW) Market Valuation Declined, Brant Point Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.54 Million; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose, Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 8,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 335,592 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.43 million, down from 343,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $210.94. About 2.10M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – SOFTBANK PLANS TO OPEN OFFICE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 28/03/2018 – PING AN IS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, JPMORGAN, CCB FOR UNIT’S IPO; 10/04/2018 – Investment banking, management and lending have overtaken trading as Goldman’s leading source of revenue, Bernstein analyst Christian Bolu writes; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 30/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – White House economic adviser Cohn stepping down; 08/05/2018 – “With the Fed funds rate moving up faster than inflation … the competition from cash for other asset classes has picked up,” wrote Goldman’s Mueller-Glissmann; 06/03/2018 – COHN’S DEPARTURE DATE IS TO BE DETERMINED BUT IT WILL BE A FEW WEEKS -WHITE HOUSE STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs: David Solomon to Serve as Sole President, Operating Chief

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 21.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 70,940 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, down from 90,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $67.59. About 238,665 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.2 per share. ARW’s profit will be $169.34 million for 8.45 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual EPS reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 2,956 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). 564 are owned by Asset Management. Tower Rech Limited Co (Trc) stated it has 9,834 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Com has 0.28% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 380,771 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.03% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 7,770 shares. Korea Investment Corporation reported 30,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 4,190 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta stated it has 0.04% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). The Netherlands-based Shell Asset has invested 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 5.55M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). State Bank Of America Corp De reported 767,019 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 34,135 shares.

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Everything new this year at Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies (Photos) – Denver Business Journal” on April 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Amazon, AVEO, Baker Hughes, Celgene, DowDuPont, Facebook, GE, Goldman Sachs, US Steel and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on February 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On HubSpot Inc (HUBS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gerdau SA (GGB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Performance Food Group Co by 9,400 shares to 59,400 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferro Corp (Put) (NYSE:FOE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Echo Street Limited Liability Com accumulated 223,541 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Raging Management Limited Company holds 70,150 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 67,374 shares. Inv Advisors Llc holds 0.17% or 15,091 shares. 58 were accumulated by Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Lp. Haverford has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,287 shares. Westend Advsr Lc reported 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Toth Advisory reported 140 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 1,708 are held by Bridges Invest. Blair William And Il stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% or 84,263 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.09% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,812 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 4,737 shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Fun With Financials – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “#CryptoCorner: Goldman Sachs (NYSE: $GS) CEO Talks Interest in Crypto, Binance Speaking to Facebook (Nasdaq: $FB) About Libra Listing – InvestorIdeas.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Crypto News: Twitch Enables Bitcoin Payments, Goldman Sachs Might Launch a Digital Token – The Motley Fool” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank’s dealings with 1MDB part of broadened DoJ probe – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.