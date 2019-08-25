As Arrow Electronics (ARW) Stock Value Declined, Oarsman Capital Has Decreased Its Holding by $596,750; Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) Holder Campbell Newman Asset Management Upped Stake by $664,500 as Stock Value Declined

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics (ARW) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 7,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 7,757 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, down from 15,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $67.31. About 493,900 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 8,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 103,790 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 94,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.83. About 1.09 million shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “Arrow Electronics in Asia Pacific Hosts Family Day to Foster Community Involvement – CSRwire.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks invested in 2,956 shares. Boston Ptnrs invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Blair William & Il has 12,404 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww invested in 0% or 6,997 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested in 14,960 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Employees Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 17,000 shares. Citigroup stated it has 60,423 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Trust has 10,829 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Services Inc has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Numerixs Investment Technologies has 1,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northern Corp has 0.02% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 912,348 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Llp has invested 0.1% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 34,135 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 356,281 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Value Etf by 27,594 shares to 129,033 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond (LAG) by 17,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 23 shares. Swift Run Cap Mngmt Limited holds 30,280 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 256,156 shares stake. Boston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,550 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 3,265 shares. Rnc Management Ltd Llc has 3,746 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. 44,347 were reported by Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Argent Capital Management Limited holds 169,186 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.05% or 1.07M shares. 16,194 were accumulated by Iberiabank. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 255,542 shares. First Mercantile reported 2,209 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Llc has 13,245 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.