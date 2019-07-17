As Arrow Electronics (ARW) Stock Declined, Oarsman Capital Has Trimmed Position; Jacobs & Co Trimmed Nike Class B (NKE) Position as Stock Value Declined

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 4,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,231 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, down from 142,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 5.17 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics (ARW) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 7,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,757 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, down from 15,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 1.73 million shares traded or 185.83% up from the average. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc A (NYSE:STZ) by 7,338 shares to 25,077 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharms Inc.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nike’s U.S. Flag Sneaker Brouhaha Will Also Pass – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “From Viet Cong to Team USA: Hanoi garment factory’s Olympic transformation – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Management owns 5,825 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd reported 569 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 2.23 million shares. Private Asset stated it has 9,202 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 14,617 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt accumulated 3,702 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Comerica Retail Bank reported 506,286 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.22% or 87,800 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 18,355 shares. Arrow holds 22,925 shares. Legacy Private Trust Company stated it has 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Park Circle holds 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 800 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Argi Investment Limited owns 4,154 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hodges Cap Mngmt has 0.05% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.2 per share. ARW’s profit will be $169.43M for 8.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual EPS reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap reported 88,500 shares. Asset One Co Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Amalgamated National Bank owns 17,192 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 0% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 4,190 shares. Fiduciary Wi has 0.35% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 693,407 shares. Ww Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 7,109 shares. 71,813 are held by Bank Of Montreal Can. Delphi Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,308 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, Texas-based fund reported 3.46 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) or 17,896 shares. Lyrical Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 2.23M shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Company has 974,613 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc invested 0.36% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond (LAG) by 17,109 shares to 107,520 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Emerging Market (GMM) by 13,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Value Etf.