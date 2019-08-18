As Arrow Electronics (ARW) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Dnb Asset Management As Lifted Its Stake; As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stock Value Rose, Advisors Capital Management Has Increased by $825,440 Its Position

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 79,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 746,215 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.50B, up from 667,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Arrow Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $68.02. About 408,434 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 25,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 110,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, up from 85,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $33.43. About 4.58M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 613 shares to 10,919 shares, valued at $1.01B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 275,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,667 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Co holds 0.05% or 25,010 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.07% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 50,805 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oarsman Cap holds 0.28% or 7,757 shares. Whittier invested in 0% or 1,790 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 14,657 shares. Brant Point Inv Ltd accumulated 70,940 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Icon Advisers Incorporated, Colorado-based fund reported 12,800 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.02% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Fdx Advsr reported 4,846 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Dupont Capital reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Gam Hldgs Ag has 0.05% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arrow -6% on prelim. Q2, unit wind down – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On HubSpot Inc (HUBS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 13%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cars.com, Comerica, Cummins, Enbridge, Lyft, Micron, Roku, Stryker, Uber, Visa, Western Digital and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,198 shares to 3,278 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,876 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).