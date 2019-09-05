As Array Biopharma (ARRY) Valuation Rose, Redmile Group Decreased Stake by $131.73 Million; As Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Valuation Rose, Boston Partners Upped Position by $6.44 Million

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 5.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 10.97M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.46M, down from 16.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer

Boston Partners increased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 22,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 584,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.99M, up from 561,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $325.41. About 276,561 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces $260M Construction Financing for 202 Broome Street at Essex Crossing; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – DIRECTORS PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.025 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 22/03/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into allegations of historic sexual abuse by child; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS,; 23/04/2018 – DJ Essex Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESS); 30/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Police called in over claims staff at Essex NHS trust had sex with vulnerable patients, as health; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Essex Crossing development gets $260M in financing; 29/05/2018 – Superior Essex Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environmental Leader; 22/03/2018 – Rochford Today: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into historic sex abuse allegations against child protection; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Seth Moulto: Moulton, Tsongas, Markey Announce Essex National Heritage Bill

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 142 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 62.72 million shares or 0.99% less from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 37,388 shares. Pggm Invs invested in 1.05M shares or 1.54% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 9,784 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability has 8,057 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Van Eck Associates Corp has 15,004 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Conning invested in 0.01% or 1,070 shares. Aviva Pcl has 54,168 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has 0.04% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 160,018 shares. Franklin Resources reported 0% stake. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 31,233 shares. Ironwood Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Stewart Patten owns 700 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 18,902 shares stake.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 42,954 shares to 322,070 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 20,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 640,340 shares, and cut its stake in Allot Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT).

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 28,300 shares to 226,013 shares, valued at $19.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Argenx Se.