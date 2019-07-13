As Array Biopharma (ARRY) Valuation Rose, Holder Artal Group Sa Cut by $12.00 Million Its Holding; Scopus Asset Management LP Decreased Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding as Valuation Rose

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.76 million, down from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 3.29 million shares traded. Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) has risen 40.65% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 425,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 5.07M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of New York Mellon owns 1.03 million shares. 23.11M were reported by Vanguard Grp Inc. Raymond James & Assoc holds 12,518 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 179,384 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 110,414 shares. 98 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company. Eam Investors Limited Liability Com reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Artal Gp Inc Sa has invested 1.99% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Renaissance Techs Limited holds 297,568 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Llc holds 68,581 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Co has 901,813 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 5,892 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 100,714 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Bvf Inc Il holds 9.34% or 3.42M shares.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 150,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $42.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 454,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 979,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Inflarx Nv.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 selling transactions for $19.29 million activity. 1,251 shares were sold by Oltmans Curtis Gale, worth $22,518. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider LEFKOFF KYLE sold $721,074. Shares for $4.04 million were sold by Saccomano Nicholas A. 5,000 Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares with value of $115,998 were bought by COX CARRIE SMITH. $4.80M worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares were sold by Robbins Andrew R. Haddock Jason had sold 96,712 shares worth $2.11M.

Analysts await Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Array BioPharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.85M for 22.86 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 62,500 shares to 302,096 shares, valued at $53.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 300,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,149 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (Put) (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Idaho-based Caprock Grp has invested 0.09% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 197,374 are owned by Zevin Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 4,422 are held by Chemung Canal Trust Company. 1.06 million were reported by General Investors Inc. Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,220 shares. Natl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited invested in 16,544 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Bath Savings Trust Communication invested 4.46% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Rampart Invest Mngmt Communication Lc reported 99,805 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has invested 0.22% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bbva Compass Natl Bank has invested 0.5% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The Colorado-based Ghp Invest Advsr has invested 0.11% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hemenway Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 15,464 shares. Moreover, Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 15,792 shares.