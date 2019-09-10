As Array Biopharma (ARRY) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $28.79 Million; Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Decreased Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake by $415,671; Valuation Rose

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 3,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 302,072 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.67M, down from 305,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $143.48. About 1.58 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc. (ARRY) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 1.20M shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 3.84 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.68M, down from 5.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 2,842 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 282,433 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has 136 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Llc has invested 0.23% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc reported 183,368 shares. 1,648 were accumulated by Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Incorporated. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.09% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Prudential Financial stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Whittier Trust reported 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 309,353 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 7,442 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hengehold Cap Ltd Com accumulated 22,335 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Miller Howard Invs Ny reported 568,511 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Cbre Clarion Ltd Liability Com invested 0.55% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 75,780 shares to 118,009 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FTI Consulting Study Finds REIT Executive Compensation Increased 6% in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Unusual, Growth-Oriented REITs to Buy for Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Wait For A Drop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20B and $15.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 350,565 shares to 505,240 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 617,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avoro Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 2.00 million shares. Geode Mngmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.76 million shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.02% stake. Lord Abbett Communication Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 901,813 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) or 39,664 shares. 52,639 were reported by Trexquant Limited Partnership. California-based Redmile Gru Llc has invested 7.88% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Rhumbline Advisers holds 288,951 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 120,745 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 68,581 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 33,894 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 0% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 6,550 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 18,981 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 850,637 shares. Legal And General Gru Plc has invested 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY).