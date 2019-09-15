As Array Biopharma (ARRY) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder First Light Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $46.42 Million; As Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Stock Value Rose, Sirios Capital Management LP Boosted Holding by $16.00 Million

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 219.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 639,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 930,880 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.27 million, up from 291,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 2.85M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 45.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 1.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.18 million, down from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 22/03/2018 – ARRAY BIOPHARMA CITES COLUMBUS TRIAL DATA IN MELANOMA TREATMENT; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold ARRY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 200.24 million shares or 6.53% less from 214.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Co, Maryland-based fund reported 87,108 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Frontier Capital Mgmt Communications Ltd Com accumulated 0.13% or 367,876 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp reported 581 shares. Gabelli And Company Advisers, a New York-based fund reported 543,580 shares. Harvest Mngmt Limited reported 42,500 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc accumulated 34,825 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.21M were accumulated by First Light Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Llp reported 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.05% or 4.03 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 1.46 million shares. 50,057 are held by Mirae Asset Glob Invs. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 2.05M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 3,000 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 8,572 shares.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $720.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1,675 shares to 28,491 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 16,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3,570 shares to 39,023 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 116,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 776,755 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).