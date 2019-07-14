As Array Biopharma (ARRY) Shares Rose, Holder Redmile Group Has Cut by $131.73 Million Its Holding; Campbell Newman Asset Management Lifted Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) Holding

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 8,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,790 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 94,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $77.53. About 880,584 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500.

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 5.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.97 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.46 million, down from 16.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 3.29 million shares traded. Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) has risen 40.65% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 16/05/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics to Present Data from Ongoing ICONIC Trial of JTX-2011 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Ann; 09/05/2018 – Array BioPharma 3Q Loss/Shr 11c; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study

More notable recent Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/17/2019: BPMC,ARRY,PFE,VBIV – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 7 Top Small-Cap Stocks Of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Small Biotech Stocks Are Perfect Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 11.29 million shares to 19.62 million shares, valued at $266.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 13.42M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc holds 1,388 shares. Fiera Capital accumulated 0.18% or 1.84M shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 283,580 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com reported 315 shares stake. Renaissance Technologies Lc invested in 297,568 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock invested in 17.02M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 5,892 shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability holds 94,600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 2.48 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shell Asset Comm owns 18,981 shares. Alkeon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 2.03M shares or 0.25% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0.01% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 1.35 million shares. Artal Gru reported 2.00 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 12,684 shares.

Analysts await Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Array BioPharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 9 selling transactions for $18.94 million activity. $2.11M worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) was sold by Haddock Jason on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $115,998 were bought by COX CARRIE SMITH on Tuesday, February 19. On Wednesday, February 6 LEFKOFF KYLE sold $721,074 worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) or 35,000 shares. The insider Squarer Ron sold 110,000 shares worth $2.38M. Saccomano Nicholas A sold $4.04 million worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) on Thursday, February 7. $4.80M worth of stock was sold by Robbins Andrew R on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.1% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Huntington Bancorporation reported 55,677 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.18% or 315,434 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 5,459 shares. Wright Investors Ser Inc holds 0.1% or 3,207 shares. Virginia-based Davenport & Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.04% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 9,734 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp holds 2,283 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). New York-based M&R Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Butensky & Cohen Security owns 25,519 shares. 5 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Systematic Financial Mgmt Ltd Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,800 shares. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Wall Street Strategist Turns Positive on 4 Leading Materials Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on March 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is TechnipFMC plc (FTI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dow Stock’s Bull Signal Has Never Been Wrong – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: TH Lee, AutoStore, EQT, IRobot, Hudson Hill, Mondelez, Wynnchurch – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: June 20, 2019.