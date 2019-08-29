As Array Biopharma (ARRY) Shares Rose, Holder Endurant Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position by $2.06 Million; As Parsley Energy (PE) Stock Price Declined, Oslo Asset Management Asa Boosted Stake

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 159,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.07M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 699,300 shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 83.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 85,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The institutional investor held 16,447 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 102,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB)

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 841,600 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 84,017 shares. Gluskin Sheff Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 23,427 shares. Panagora Asset Inc reported 39,204 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 16,934 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation. 685,652 were reported by Legal General Gru Public Limited Company. Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 370,308 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 2.07M shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab invested in 9,540 shares or 0% of the stock. 20,600 were reported by Castleark Management Ltd. Korea Corporation holds 224,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) invested in 2,386 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking holds 0.01% or 193,256 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 124,982 shares to 178,448 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Krystal Biotech Inc by 48,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurant Cap Management L P, California-based fund reported 16,447 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Com invested in 901,813 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 9,695 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Company holds 1.33 million shares. Artal Group Sa holds 2.00 million shares. Cornerstone Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Chicago Equity Prns Lc invested in 0.11% or 118,145 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 88,256 shares. Blackrock stated it has 17.02 million shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt reported 0.11% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Weiss Multi holds 65,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Ltd owns 2.45 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group holds 0% or 1,388 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Cap Management Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 342,571 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 265,267 shares.

More notable recent Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Drugmakers Most Likely to Make Acquisitions After Pfizer’s Surprise Deal – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 17, 2019 : ARRY, BYND, QQQ, BP, CHWY, AMD, QURE, ECA, FB, TEVA, GE, NLY – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s How Pfizer Stock (and Pharma) Stand to Benefit From Mylan Deal – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Small Biotech Stocks Are Perfect Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.