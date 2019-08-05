As Array Biopharma (ARRY) Share Value Rose, Apis Capital Advisors Lowered by $3.84 Million Its Stake; As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock Declined, Evercore Wealth Management Lifted Holding by $2.10 Million

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 80,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 939,117 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74M, up from 858,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 4.68 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 32.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 160,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The institutional investor held 330,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, down from 490,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 09/05/2018 – Array BioPharma Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 21/05/2018 – Array BioPharma Presenting at Conference Jun 20; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 10,328 shares to 106,235 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 49,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,416 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa holds 0.1% or 1.48M shares. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cambridge Inv Advsr Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 140,104 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 1.08M shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of, Australia-based fund reported 63,081 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc reported 73,930 shares. Moreover, Cibc World Markets has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.03% or 3.28M shares. Fincl Advisory Service Incorporated has 28,397 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Kings Point Mngmt owns 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 500 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.11% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 51,990 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Principal Fincl accumulated 0.11% or 4.32 million shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekla Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 364,166 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 23,986 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 288,951 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 963,427 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group LP has 6,620 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Retail Bank Of America De owns 850,637 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.11% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 17.02M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 21,907 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 6,550 shares. First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2.22 million shares. Swiss Retail Bank reported 368,900 shares stake. 1.80M were accumulated by Great Point Partners Limited Liability Corp. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,281 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $6.31 million activity. $115,998 worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) was bought by COX CARRIE SMITH. On Wednesday, February 6 Haddock Jason sold $2.11M worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) or 96,712 shares. Shares for $4.80M were sold by Robbins Andrew R on Wednesday, February 6. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider LEFKOFF KYLE sold $721,074. Shares for $2.38 million were sold by Squarer Ron.

Analysts await Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Array BioPharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.