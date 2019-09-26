As Array Biopharma (ARRY) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Bvf Cut Stake; Luxor Capital Group LP Maintains Stake in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG)

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 2.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.28M, down from 3.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite St; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 09/05/2018 – Array BioPharma Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 413,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.74M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.15 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 1.34 million shares traded or 2.40% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS CELSE TO RECEIVE $1.34B UNDER PROJECT FINANCING; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $915.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 1.38 million shares to 5.18M shares, valued at $58.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ac Immune Sa by 2.36 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Spring Bk Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold ARRY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 200.24 million shares or 6.53% less from 214.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grimes & Comm invested in 0.05% or 14,000 shares. Pictet Asset Management, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 428,974 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 30,440 shares. Ameriprise owns 538,490 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company stated it has 0.12% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.04% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) or 39,966 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Llc owns 3,442 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cap Fund has invested 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Paloma Prtn Management Company has 54,202 shares. Franklin Resources Inc holds 4.97 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt stated it has 4,966 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trust Of Vermont holds 43 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Com reported 0.79% stake. Kennedy Cap Incorporated accumulated 28,684 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 162,861 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 510,606 shares to 6,894 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.25M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Huya Inc.