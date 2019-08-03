As Array Biopharma (ARRY) Market Valuation Rose, Endurant Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding; Wedge Capital Management L LP Holding in Edison International (EIX) Has Decreased by $595,482

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 83.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 85,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The institutional investor held 16,447 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 102,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite St; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 15/05/2018 – Array BioPharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 9,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 192,740 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, down from 202,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.75. About 4.88M shares traded or 81.58% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 03/05/2018 – CON EDISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.15 TO $4.35, EST. $4.26; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Rev $2.56B; 15/03/2018 – Decommissioning Update Set for San Onofre Community Engagement Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Potomac Edison Boosts Fridge Recycling Incentive to $75; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 27/04/2018 – EDISON SPA EDNn.Ml – SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT WITH SOLEIL SRL TO BUY ATTIVA; 24/05/2018 – General Electric’s power unit fights for growth as wind, solar gain; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES METROPOLITAN EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 17/05/2018 – Edison International at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 14/05/2018 – Pixium Vision Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Edison for May. 21-22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Management Corporation owns 36,744 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 2.08M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.13% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Amer & Com has invested 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Fosun Interest Ltd holds 0.58% or 384,055 shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Frontier Cap Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Voya Management Ltd owns 1.33 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 29,160 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 11,716 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 401,649 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) or 1.20M shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd reported 1.78 million shares. 49,976 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 124,982 shares to 178,448 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 32,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

More notable recent Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Array BioPharma (ARRY) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These 3 Biotech Stocks Skyrocketed Last Week — Are They Buys Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cancer/Gene Therapy Biotechs in Focus After Pfizer-Array Deal – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : TVIX, SNE, UAA, QQQ, AMD, CMO, SQQQ, PG, NOK, UA, ARRY, TQQQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Array BioPharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 selling transactions for $13.93 million activity. Saccomano Nicholas A sold $4.04M worth of stock or 187,264 shares. Robbins Andrew R sold $4.80 million worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) on Wednesday, February 6. Haddock Jason sold $2.11M worth of stock or 96,712 shares. COX CARRIE SMITH bought $115,998 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. LEFKOFF KYLE also sold $721,074 worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) on Wednesday, February 6.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqt Corporation (NYSE:EQT) by 558,290 shares to 4.74M shares, valued at $98.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corporation by 79,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRSS).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $547.49M for 10.97 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.