As Arqule (ARQL) Stock Value Rose, Dafna Capital Management Raised Stake; Shareholder Amg National Trust Bank Lifted Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Position

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 119.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 71,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 130,767 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.20M, up from 59,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 10.45 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 33.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 124,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 497,762 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.48M, up from 373,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.66M market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 1.91M shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40; 17/04/2018 – Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE; 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Is Eligible for Up to $326M in Regulatory and Comml Milestones; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH BETWEEN $40 AND $42 MLN IN CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $336 MLN INCLUDING UPFRONT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 24/05/2018 – ArQule Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Eligible to Receive Up to $336M Including Upfront, Regulatory and Comml Milestone Payments; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.18 TO $0.24

