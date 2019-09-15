As Arqule (ARQL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bvf Trimmed Its Position; Css Has Decreased Its Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (LLY) Holding by $6.68 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 87.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 5.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 773,459 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.52M, down from 6.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 317,199 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c; 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – BASILEA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL COSTS AND EXPENSES OF DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURE AND COMMERCIALIZATION IN ITS TERRITORY; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss $6.53M; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE STAGGERED SINGLE-DIGIT TO DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES UPON COMMERCIALIZATION; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 17/04/2018 – Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule; 13/04/2018 – $ARQL AKTi miransertib promising early data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ endometrial cancer

Css Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (LLY) by 96.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 60,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $277,000, down from 63,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $110.89. About 2.75M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – THERE WILL BE NO CHANGE TO COMPANY’S NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE AS A RESULT OF THE TRANSACTION; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY ACADEMIC PACT WITH UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 13/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $74; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Overall Summary Score Was Also Significantly Higher for Entresto Patients; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 08/03/2018 – Next Generation Biologics, Janssen’s Tremfya, Eli Lilly’s Taltz, and Novartis’ Cosentyx, Raising the Bar in Psoriasis Management; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Cyramza Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $915.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 95,553 shares to 527,253 shares, valued at $54.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spring Bk Pharmaceuticals Inc by 350,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by ArQule, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sta Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 1,901 shares. Ht Prns Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Grimes has 4,342 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 77,703 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt owns 35,111 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust has invested 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Thomasville Retail Bank has 0.07% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.34% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 14,450 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company has invested 0.19% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Stewart Patten invested in 0.15% or 7,656 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.06% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 31,404 shares. Cadinha Limited Liability invested in 8,300 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Sei Com accumulated 0.16% or 436,266 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. Shares for $26.94M were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Tuesday, March 26.