As Arqule (ARQL) Stock Rose, Holder Dafna Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $338,000; Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) by $1.95 Million

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 84,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 373,164 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 457,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 1.28 million shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding Greater China; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL #AACR18 oral presentation on ARQ 092 data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ ovarian cancer will be particularly interesting to watch; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Eligible to Receive Up to $336M Including Upfront, Regulatory and Comml Milestone Payments; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE; 13/04/2018 – $ARQL AKTi miransertib promising early data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ endometrial cancer; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $728.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 451,682 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $39,000 activity.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $10.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 19,115 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability has 10,288 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning reported 14,907 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Company holds 16,991 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Incorporated Pa has invested 0.09% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 159 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corp reported 160,498 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.33% or 1.54 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,689 shares. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 89,778 shares. Baupost Group Ltd Ma holds 2.13% or 6.38M shares in its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 5,817 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 3.48M shares. Maverick has invested 0.46% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Analysts await ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ArQule, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% negative EPS growth.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc by 691,677 shares to 757,177 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 203,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS).