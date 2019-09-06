As Arqule (ARQL) Market Value Rose, Holder Dafna Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $338,000; As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Holder Brown Advisory Securities Has Cut Its Position by $930,596

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 84,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 373,164 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 457,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 5.61 million shares traded or 76.74% up from the average. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO MAY HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO PROMOTE DERAZANTINIB IN U.S. DIRECTLY; 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization; 24/05/2018 – ArQule Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Eligible to Receive Up to $336M Including Upfront, Regulatory and Comml Milestone Payments; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE STAGGERED SINGLE-DIGIT TO DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES UPON COMMERCIALIZATION; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c; 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.18 TO $0.24; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 5,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 26,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, down from 31,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $544.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $190.9. About 12.87 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/03/2018 – Variety: Facebook Plans to Launch Oculus Go VR Headset at f8 Developer Conference; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Flops Threaten to Make Its App Fest a Downer This Year; 30/03/2018 – Facebook: Will Advertising Revenue Fall? — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Children’s Privacy Bill of Rights: Yes or No?; 26/03/2018 – Facebook saves extensive data of personal calls, texts made by Android users; 29/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COMBATING FOREIGN INTERFERENCE, REMOVING FAKE ACCOUNTS; 19/04/2018 – Audit Cleared Facebook’s Privacy Practices Despite Cambridge Analytica Leak; 04/04/2018 – Tinder’s dating app briefly broke after Facebook announced new privacy rules; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: ALEX STAMOS CONTINUES TO BE CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.60 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Grp Lc invested in 200,166 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Psagot House owns 1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 141,559 shares. Aviance Cap Limited Liability has invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Credit Capital Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,000 shares. Miles has 0.78% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,379 shares. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 11,681 shares. Mgmt Assoc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,500 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Llc stated it has 3.66M shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Redwood Limited Liability Com holds 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 25,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 4.24 million shares or 1.45% of the stock. Wedgewood Prtn Inc accumulated 630,014 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd has invested 0.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marathon Prns Equity Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 112,500 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 12,083 shares. Act Ii Mngmt Lp stated it has 7.94% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,426 shares to 93,580 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Galapagos Nv by 8,000 shares to 49,609 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 27,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by ArQule, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% negative EPS growth.

