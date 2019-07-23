As Arqule (ARQL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dafna Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $338,000; Garde Capital Lowered Costco Whsl New (COST) Position as Share Value Rose

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 84,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 89.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 373,164 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 457,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 1.10 million shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 110.00% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 24/05/2018 – ArQule Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments; 23/04/2018 – DJ ArQule Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARQL); 15/03/2018 – ArQule to Present Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding; 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Is Eligible for Up to $326M in Regulatory and Comml Milestones; 13/04/2018 – $ARQL AKTi miransertib promising early data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ endometrial cancer; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO MAY HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO PROMOTE DERAZANTINIB IN U.S. DIRECTLY

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 6,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,376 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 11,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $280.17. About 1.46 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Hldgs by 150,000 shares to 305,000 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 21,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Analysts await ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.10 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by ArQule, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $579.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 21,483 shares to 779,761 shares, valued at $41.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 10,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.68 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.