As Arqule (ARQL) Market Valuation Rose, Dafna Capital Management Boosted Holding; Boston Research & Management Raised Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $344,500; Share Value Declined

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 2,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 33,606 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38M, up from 30,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 1.67 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 33.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 124,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 497,762 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.48M, up from 373,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $976.51M market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.12. About 391,976 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE STAGGERED SINGLE-DIGIT TO DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES UPON COMMERCIALIZATION; 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO MAY HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO PROMOTE DERAZANTINIB IN U.S. DIRECTLY; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding Greater China; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Expects to End 2018 With $40M-$42M in Cash, Securities; 23/04/2018 – DJ ArQule Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARQL); 17/04/2018 – ArQule Is Eligible for Up to $326M in Regulatory and Comml Milestones; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss $6.53M; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.18 TO $0.24; 24/05/2018 – ArQule Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet North America Advisors Sa has invested 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Windsor Capital Limited Liability Com reported 2,569 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Co owns 48,775 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Parsec Inc holds 1.19% or 147,507 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Co reported 1,006 shares. Moreover, Rmb Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 11,744 shares. Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 18,731 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.46% or 640,398 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 2,700 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. 906,767 are held by United Serv Automobile Association. Telemus Capital Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Oh invested in 0.83% or 9,338 shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 13,347 shares. Federated Pa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 69,757 shares.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $247.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,940 shares to 69,123 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

