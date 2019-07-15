As Arqule (ARQL) Market Valuation Rose, Bvf Lifted Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Position

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 78,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 89.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.31 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.22M, up from 6.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 425,054 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 110.00% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE STAGGERED SINGLE-DIGIT TO DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES UPON COMMERCIALIZATION; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.18 TO $0.24; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss $6.53M; 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 2,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,495 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 22,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $941.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $204.53. About 9.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – APPLE’S ENTIRE BUSINESS NOW POWERED WITH CLEAN ENERGY WORLDWIDE; 16/03/2018 – Apple is having an event this month to “hear creative new ideas for teachers and students.”; 25/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539 million in Samsung patent retrial; 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Russia reportedly asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – New iPhones aren’t selling in Asia, says analyst, but new products later in 2018 could boost Apple; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 1.32M shares to 3.42M shares, valued at $83.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spero Therapeutics Inc by 382,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,706 shares, and cut its stake in Kura Oncology Inc.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 6,420 shares to 646,687 shares, valued at $48.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 14,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.