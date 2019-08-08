As Arotech (ARTX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Cannell Capital Has Cut by $449,268 Its Position; Css Has Increased Its Horizon Pharma Plc (Call) (HZNP) Stake

Css Llc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (Call) (HZNP) by 328% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 32,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 42,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $27.07. About 1.04 million shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Cover; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita lyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To EBIT $390M-EBIT $415M

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Arotech Corp (ARTX) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 224,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.83% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Arotech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.66M market cap company. The stock increased 5.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 123,314 shares traded or 12.71% up from the average. Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) has declined 45.19% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTX News: 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q EPS 17c; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Soldier System Program; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arotech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTX); 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Rev $29M; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP – TOTAL COMPANY BACKLOG AT END OF 2017 STOOD AT $61.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO $55.4 MLN AT END OF 2016; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.05M shares to 6,800 shares, valued at $39,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Principal Gp reported 1.02M shares stake. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Victory Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.06% or 1.05M shares. James Inv has 25,150 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Raymond James Serv Advisors reported 0.01% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). 6,100 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Profund Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 21,100 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 43,140 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Lp accumulated 57,655 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Company stated it has 0.13% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). 1492 Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 4.32% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Maverick Capital Ltd holds 189,440 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HZNP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Horizon Pharma Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Horizon Therapeutics’ (HZNP) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Horizon Pharma prices stock offering at $24.50; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Horizon Pharma (HZNP) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $84,779 activity. The insider Krutty Dean M bought $9,950. Cappell Kenneth W also bought $14,950 worth of Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) on Friday, March 15.

More notable recent Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Arotech Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “These 4 Penny Stocks May Very Well Be Worth the Risk – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Arotech Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:ARTX – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Arotech Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ARTX) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arotech to Release First Quarter 2019 Results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.