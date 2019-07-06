As Arotech (ARTX) Stock Declined, Holder Cannell Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $449,268; As Lennar (LEN) Share Value Rose, Smead Capital Management Has Raised Its Position

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 2.67 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Arotech Corp (ARTX) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 224,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Arotech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.89. About 42,981 shares traded. Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) has declined 37.60% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTX News: 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Rev $29M; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP – TOTAL COMPANY BACKLOG AT END OF 2017 STOOD AT $61.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO $55.4 MLN AT END OF 2016; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q EPS 17c; 14/03/2018 AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.15 TO $0.18; 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q EPS 2c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arotech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTX)

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuvectra Corp by 697,974 shares to 723,349 shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I D Systems Inc (NASDAQ:IDSY) by 367,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold ARTX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 7.11 million shares or 7.86% more from 6.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 121,498 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virtu Financial Limited holds 21,471 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 14,875 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Brandywine Glob Limited Company has 12,002 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Blackrock Incorporated invested 0% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 751 shares. The New York-based Millennium Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Essex Inv Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Company stated it has 373,168 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 30,000 shares stake. Geode Capital Llc holds 0% or 152,556 shares in its portfolio. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Northern Tru Corporation invested in 0% or 44,290 shares. 10,730 were accumulated by Lincoln Natl.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $84,779 activity. $15,150 worth of Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) was bought by Cappell Kenneth W on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $9,950 was made by Krutty Dean M on Tuesday, June 4.

More notable recent Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UltiSat a Proud Member of â€œTeam UEC Electronicsâ€ on $949.9M SPAWAR Contract – GlobeNewswire” on September 27, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Arotech (ARTX) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arotech: A Dead Battery In Disguise – Why The Stock Is Worth No More Than $2 Per Share – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2014. More interesting news about Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Arotech (ARTX) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7% – Zacks.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arotech Training and Simulation Division’s FAAC Incorporated Receives Army Simulator Maintenance Subcontract Valued at Up to $14M – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raymond James Downgrades Lennar On Valuation, Still Likes Long-Term Prospects – Benzinga” on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Fortis Inc. (FTS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Fed Won’t Cut, Not Next Week, Next Month, August Or September – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lennar: The Hope Train Derailed – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.