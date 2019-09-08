As Arotech (ARTX) Market Value Declined, Cannell Capital Trimmed Holding by $449,268; Prescott Group Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG)

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Arotech Corp (ARTX) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 224,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.83% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Arotech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 37,607 shares traded. Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) has declined 45.19% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTX News: 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q EPS 17c; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP – TOTAL COMPANY BACKLOG AT END OF 2017 STOOD AT $61.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO $55.4 MLN AT END OF 2016; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Rev $29M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arotech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTX); 14/03/2018 AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.15 TO $0.18; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Soldier System Program

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 19,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 13,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $269. About 315,217 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – Health Insurer WellCare to Acquire Meridian for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 07/05/2018 – Staywell Health Plan Selected to Provide Medicaid Services in Florida; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS TO COORDINATE PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN CENTRAL AND NORTH GEOGRAPHIC SERVICE AREAS; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, COMPANY’S UNDRAWN $1.0 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – lll-lnformed and lll-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018

Analysts await Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.06 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ARTX’s profit will be $1.61 million for 9.92 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Arotech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold ARTX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 7.11 million shares or 7.86% more from 6.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Moreover, Essex Inv Mngmt Communications Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) for 373,168 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) for 28 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 34,882 shares. First Wilshire Secs Mgmt Inc owns 79,830 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has 12,002 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has 33,742 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 6,616 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd accumulated 87,295 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 456,943 shares. Spark Investment Management Limited Liability Corp holds 61,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 54,700 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $39,600 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $14,700 was made by Kutler Jon B on Thursday, March 14. Krutty Dean M bought 5,000 shares worth $9,950.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inseego Corp by 382,214 shares to 1.94 million shares, valued at $9.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sandridge Energy Inc by 272,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exterran Corp.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 127,086 shares to 48,888 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 1.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.55M shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 107,492 were reported by Td Asset Mngmt Inc. Meritage Portfolio Management accumulated 21,334 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management owns 3,150 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 196 shares. Mariner Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 1,627 shares. Pitcairn owns 1,400 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 26,369 are owned by Asset Mngmt One Limited. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 10,796 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Service holds 0.76% or 2,704 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T has 0.1% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 20,106 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Com owns 21 shares. 281 are owned by Signaturefd Lc. Andra Ap owns 0.26% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 32,900 shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).