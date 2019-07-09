As Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Valuation Rose, Holder Golden Gate Private Equity Has Cut Its Holding by $2.05 Million; As Zafgen (ZFGN) Stock Declined, Mangrove Partners Increased Stake by $943,390

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $98.53. About 223,304 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 471,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 737,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.23. About 293,197 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 60.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

More notable recent Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Chiasma To Join R3K Index, EU Rejects Amgen’s Osteoporosis Drug Application, Karuna IPO – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zafgen down 27% after hours on suspension of IND for ZGN-1258 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Zafgen Presented Full Results of Phase 2 Clinical Trial for ZGN-1061 at the American Diabetes Association’s 79th Scientific Sessions – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Zafgen Reports First Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zafgen: Will There Be A Third Act? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44M shares to 7.57M shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 15.84% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AWI’s profit will be $57.28M for 21.05 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Armstrong World Industries Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) CEO Victor Grizzle on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain As Trump Delays China Tariff Hike – Benzinga” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) CEO Vic Grizzle on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Industries to Webcast Investor Day Presentation Live on November 7, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 4,664 shares. 702,447 were accumulated by Beck Mack And Oliver. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 8,051 shares. Natixis invested in 0.03% or 51,524 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny holds 13,323 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Commerce Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 300,495 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 36,679 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Css Ltd Com Il has 0.04% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Retail Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.05% or 8,205 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust Communications has invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Primecap Ca has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 5,023 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 529,391 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 540 shares.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 12,900 shares to 55,300 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $160.52 million activity.