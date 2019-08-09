As Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Valuation Rose, Golden Gate Private Equity Cut Its Position by $2.05 Million; As Michaels Cos (MIK) Share Price Declined, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Raised Stake by $2.06 Million

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $96.6. About 275,877 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 187,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.13 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 2.30 million shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees After-tax Cost of Implementing Aaron Changes of $37 Million to $42 Million; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 0% AND 1.5%; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q Net $203M; 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Pottery Wheel Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazard; 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Spin Art Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection for DIY Entertaining Enthusiasts; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q EPS $1.11; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 38C, EST. 47C; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.19-Adj EPS $2.32; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Plans to Open 19 New Michaels Stores and Relocate 17 Michaels Stores in FY18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,090 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Llc. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc holds 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 4,664 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 728,218 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corp invested in 48,475 shares. Natl Asset holds 5,202 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gates Mgmt holds 5.29% or 1.49M shares. 300,495 were reported by Loomis Sayles & Company Ltd Partnership. Great Lakes Lc holds 182,467 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,559 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,943 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 188,781 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 7,132 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 0.01% or 2.06M shares. D E Shaw & invested 0.07% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $160.52 million activity.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Armstrong World Industries to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results February 25 – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for Third Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “European Commission Approves Proposed Sale of Armstrong World Industries EMEA and Pacific Rim Business to Knauf International – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87B and $309.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 43,500 shares to 522,500 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MIK shares while 60 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 178.47 million shares or 0.37% less from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Nuveen Asset Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Moreover, Bbt Limited Liability Company has 0.69% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 48,001 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) or 12,757 shares. Invesco accumulated 0% or 191,959 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp reported 0.03% stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 148,807 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Co New York owns 21,033 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 58,550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust accumulated 351 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) has 16,652 shares. Weiss Asset LP invested in 11,882 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Co has 1.18M shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation holds 65,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 10,550 shares.

More notable recent The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 07/19: (CRWD) (JCP) (MIK) Higher; (MVIS) (RRGB) (SKX) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 6, 2019 : SJM, CIEN, SAIC, MIK, HOME, SIG, TNP, KIRK – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Michaels, UPS to partner on package drop-off points – Dallas Business Journal” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 66% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.