As Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding; M & T Bk (MTB) Shareholder Rafferty Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding by $753,600

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries (AWI) by 50.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 646,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 626,568 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.76 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $94.04. About 306,537 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The institutional investor held 30,643 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, up from 25,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $147.19. About 445,604 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – INCREASED RESERVE FOR LITIGATION MATTERS REDUCED QTRLY NET INCOME BY $0.68/SHARE; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $43M; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Noninterest Income $459M; 17/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: M&T Bank has a new Greater Washington president; 23/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $190; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.71%; 29/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Delivery and Charter Employment of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP – PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $43 MLN IN INITIAL 2018 QUARTER, COMPARED WITH $55 MLN IN CORRESPONDING 2017 QUARTER; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 9.15%; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank Sets Aside $135 Million for Litigation — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MTB shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 266 shares. Grisanti Management Ltd Com accumulated 540 shares. 111,590 are owned by Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp. New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 4.43% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Citigroup holds 55,317 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh reported 14,787 shares stake. Cleararc Capital, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,361 shares. Ci Invests Inc stated it has 0.06% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Moreover, Confluence Invest Management Ltd has 0.31% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Rampart Invest Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Company owns 4,332 shares. Lesa Sroufe reported 24,843 shares. 2,900 are owned by Macquarie Gru Ltd. 6,551 are held by Hightower Limited Liability. Girard Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.1% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Orrstown Fincl Svcs stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB).

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 5,925 shares to 5,785 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,167 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $180,188 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 54,991 shares. River Road Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 507,317 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Mariner Lc holds 2,597 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation invested in 0.01% or 6,900 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.15% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Lc has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 83,700 shares. Northern invested in 0.01% or 560,916 shares. Us Bank De owns 122 shares. Timucuan Asset Mngmt Fl holds 492,500 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Valueact LP has invested 0.06% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Company reported 6,989 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 728,218 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated holds 3,081 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $33.40 million activity.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper (NYSE:CPS) by 424,922 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $59.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simmons First Natl Cp (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 182,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Csg Systems Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS).

