As Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Stock Value Rose, Golden Gate Private Equity Lowered by $2.05 Million Its Holding; Dnb Asset Management As Has Boosted Stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by $1.51 Billion as Market Valuation Declined

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $98.25. About 40,876 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) by 11.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 10,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,232 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20 billion, up from 89,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $134.61. About 128,953 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FIRB HAS DECIDED THAT COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA HAS NO OBJECTION TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE SIRTEX; 27/05/2018 – SIRTEX GIVES VARIAN INTERLOCUTORY APPLICATION UPDATE; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Adjusts FY View To Adj EPS $4.43-Adj EPS $4.53; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Rad; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q EPS 79c; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – GERMAN FCO CONFIRMED PROPOSED SCHEME DOES NOT FULFIL CONDITIONS FOR PROHIBITION PURSUANT TO ACT AGAINST RESTRAINTS OF COMPETITION; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Sees FY Revenue Up 6% to 9; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Investors; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Corporation invested in 1.38% or 2.49 million shares. South Texas Money Mgmt accumulated 14,052 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Covington Inv Advisors has invested 0.27% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Ghp Investment Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.31% or 16,895 shares. 6,915 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. 36 were accumulated by City Holdg. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0.01% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 9,159 shares. 1,805 are held by Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.02% or 43,274 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 16 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has 357,690 shares. Whittier Communication Of Nevada holds 870 shares. Moreover, Tompkins Financial Corporation has 0.03% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 1,148 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank & owns 625 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $3.64 million activity.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 13,532 shares to 350,750 shares, valued at $13.46B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,850 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $160.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 43,718 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Fort LP has invested 0.38% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Fiduciary Mngmt Wi owns 1.69M shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.04% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Stifel Fincl reported 35,030 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Morgan Stanley stated it has 24,362 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP holds 1.72 million shares. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 83,441 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Lc has invested 0.03% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 14,685 shares. Petrus Lta reported 0.04% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Invesco holds 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 120,811 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 7,132 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 43,123 shares in its portfolio.