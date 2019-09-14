As Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Share Price Rose, Symphony Asset Management Boosted Stake; Ashford Capital Management Increases Holding in Franco (FNV)

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) by 149.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 4,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 7,056 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $686,000, up from 2,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $95.95. About 262,731 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Management Wi holds 638,440 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Lpl Fincl Llc holds 14,640 shares. Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 3,166 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 30,849 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 54,509 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Company invested in 102,467 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Bkd Wealth Limited Com stated it has 3,139 shares. Hanseatic Services holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 7,772 shares. 16,705 are owned by Comm Retail Bank. First Republic Inv holds 0.02% or 44,228 shares in its portfolio. 5.07M are held by Vanguard Gp. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Us Financial Bank De reported 122 shares.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $478.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,683 shares to 2,849 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 24,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,912 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (Prn).

