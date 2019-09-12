As Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Has Lowered by $882,700 Its Stake; Ally Financial Increased Position in At&T (T) by $2.11 Million as Stock Price Rose

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $95.12. About 90,852 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 64,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 315,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.56M, up from 251,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 20.65 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 03/04/2018 – AT&T Says U.S. Used Tweaked Charter Study to Boost Merger Case; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T’S WASHINGTON STAFF HIRED TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN AFTER COHEN APPROACHED THEM; 06/03/2018 – AT&T INC – COMPANIES ARE WORKING THROUGH AT&T FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP SOLUTION; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO John Stephens Made Comments at Deutsche Bank Conference; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Colossal Flub Still Leaves CEO With More Wins Than Losses; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Sought Info on Antitrust, FCC Regulations, Tax Issues — Internal Memo; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: 5G PHONES AND TABLETS COMING SOMETIME IN 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 77,847 shares. 3,308 were reported by Cibc Ww Mkts. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.01% or 3,172 shares in its portfolio. Hanseatic Management Svcs holds 7,772 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 102,467 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Incorporated stated it has 5.07M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Ltd owns 20,881 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 0.05% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 270,621 shares. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc reported 1.71% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Nomura Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 47,004 shares. Chase Invest Counsel has invested 0.5% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Omers Administration Corp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,900 shares.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $301.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 10,778 shares to 66,078 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 47,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Armstrong World Industries (AWI) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Armstrong World Industries Announces Initiation of Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $65.38M for 18.29 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trump Uses Activist Investor’s Move On AT&T To Renew Criticism Of CNN – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Telecoms, state AGs form pact to stop robocalls – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Rubicon Project Has Further To Go – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile: Sprinting For A Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Advsrs LP reported 10.15 million shares. Washington Trust Company owns 465,766 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Security Natl Tru owns 92,676 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 123,996 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Meyer Handelman Company has invested 0.6% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). South Texas Money invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 73,487 shares. Moreover, Sandhill Capital Prtnrs Ltd has 0.06% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 14,633 shares. Diversified Trust stated it has 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Canandaigua Bankshares & Tru Company holds 0.96% or 156,190 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1,596 shares. Advisory Rech holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 32,867 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White accumulated 85,160 shares. Moreover, Interocean Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).