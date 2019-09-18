As Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Eam Investors Has Lowered Holding by $399,543; As Tjx Companies (TJX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 15,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 398,022 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.05 million, down from 413,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.02. About 2.88 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 4,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 16,749 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, down from 20,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $96.36. About 101,418 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.27M for 18.53 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas holds 62,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0.02% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). State Street invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Rice Hall James And Lc stated it has 274,237 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Lc owns 678,547 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 30,849 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Hudson Bay Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 54,200 shares or 0.12% of the stock. First Republic Invest holds 0.02% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 44,228 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 49,932 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 53,781 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Tudor Inv Et Al reported 13,146 shares. Hightower Advsrs holds 20,881 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sandhill Capital Partners Lc owns 3.39% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 275,446 shares.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $408.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 141,003 shares to 318,716 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Turbine Inc. (MNDL) by 288,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Airgain Inc..

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.89M for 21.22 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc holds 0.21% or 10,932 shares in its portfolio. Cap Investment Svcs Of America Inc owns 347,606 shares or 2.71% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.17% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 60,800 shares. Osher Van De Voorde accumulated 4,000 shares. Ballentine Ltd Llc owns 27,913 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Blume Capital Mngmt reported 700 shares. Btg Pactual Global Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.62% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Mu Invests Ltd reported 120,900 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associate Llc has invested 0.24% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Tompkins Fincl Corp has invested 0.91% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Tyvor Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 5.1% or 56,606 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 17.78 million shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.4% or 1.27M shares. Advisor Partners Lc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 40,639 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 2.12M shares.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $488.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp Inc (NYSE:KEY) by 224,664 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $21.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

