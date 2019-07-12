As Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Market Valuation Rose, Golden Gate Private Equity Has Trimmed Its Stake; Conocophillips (COP) Valuation Declined While Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Cut by $6.03 Million Its Position

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 31.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 91,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 202,717 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53 million, down from 294,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $61.46. About 4.02M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 16/05/2018 – For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 23/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $63; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BLN; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON ORIGIN ENERGY AND ORIGIN ENERGY FINANCE TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE, AFFIRMS BAA3 RATING; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer; 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-OPEC and U.S. shale break bread in uneasy truce at Houston dinner

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $97.66. About 271,932 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 15.84% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AWI’s profit will be $57.33 million for 20.87 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.36% EPS growth.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 37,000 shares to 340,000 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Mackenzie Financial owns 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 18,808 shares. Vanguard owns 5.04 million shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 54,991 shares. Cantillon Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 1.34M shares stake. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 31,000 shares. Diversified Trust Com invested in 38,773 shares or 0.15% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 5,023 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 48,475 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Raymond James Services Advsr has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). 365,216 were accumulated by Sandhill Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has 83,441 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $160.52 million activity.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,756 shares to 339,503 shares, valued at $14.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 34,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).