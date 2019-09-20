As Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Market Valuation Rose, Golden Gate Private Equity Cut Its Position by $882,700; Holder Teton Advisors Increased Opko Health Com (OPK) Holding

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 49,580 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Opko Health Inc Com (OPK) by 485.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 190,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $561,000, up from 39,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Opko Health Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.06. About 756,032 shares traded. OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) has declined 62.19% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OPK News: 21/04/2018 – DJ OPKO Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPK); 27/04/2018 – OPKO HEALTH – HAVE SPOKEN WITH CO’S ISRAEL-BASED INVESTORS; THEY EXPRESSED DESIRE CO CONTINUE PRESENCE ON TASE AND URGED CO TO RECONSIDER DECISION; 18/05/2018 – OPKO: Draft Determiniation by Medicare Contractor Novitas Is Subject to Public Comment Period Ending July 5; 16/03/2018 OPKO Health Announces Landmark Study Showing 4Kscore® Test is Strong Predictor of Prostate Cancer Mortality Published in Europ; 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q REV. $254.9M, EST. $237.0M; 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 01/05/2018 – OPKO Health Appoints Geoff Monk General Manager at BioReference Laboratories; 23/03/2018 – OPKO HEALTH ENROLLS FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 2B STUDY OF OPK88003; 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q LOSS/SHR 8.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12.8C; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87B and $301.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 10,778 shares to 66,078 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 47,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinetgroup Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 849,857 are owned by Gates Cap Mngmt Inc. Financial Bank Of America Corp De has 0.01% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 563,110 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 0.08% or 29,750 shares. Moreover, Cordasco Fincl Ntwk has 0.01% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 123 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Assetmark invested in 0% or 136 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 11,947 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 20,881 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Victory Capital Management owns 0.06% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 291,415 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.95M for 18.86 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 11 investors sold OPK shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 143.13 million shares or 5.39% less from 151.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise owns 132,442 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna International Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.03M shares. Grp Inc One Trading LP reported 219,094 shares. Citigroup reported 1.11M shares. Highbridge Limited Company stated it has 0.08% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Financial Bank Of America De has 1.65M shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 478,811 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&R Capital Mgmt invested in 0% or 6,000 shares. Daiwa Secs Group invested in 0% or 3,729 shares. Northern Corp holds 4.20M shares. Omers Administration Corp holds 118,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corp has 0% invested in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Horrell Inc holds 0% or 300 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 27,880 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 61,502 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 42 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $7.35 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $20,297 was bought by HSIAO JANE PH D. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $61,500 was made by PFENNIGER RICHARD C JR on Wednesday, May 22. PAGANELLI JOHN A bought $20,888 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) on Thursday, May 9. Rubin Steven D bought 10,000 shares worth $21,442. Fishel Robert Scott bought 50,000 shares worth $96,000. Logal Adam had bought 3,250 shares worth $6,630.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entravision Comm Corp Cl A (NYSE:EVC) by 165,000 shares to 251,470 shares, valued at $785,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor Inc Com (NASDAQ:FORM) by 67,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,416 shares, and cut its stake in Aaron’s Inc (NYSE:AAN).