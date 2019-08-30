As Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Market Valuation Rose, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Lifted by $313,235 Its Stake; Thompson Investment Management Holds Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries (AWI) by 11328.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 3,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, up from 35 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.23. About 35,516 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 60.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 8,260 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 5,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $233.16. About 740,602 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Redmile Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.97% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Allstate Corp has 0.5% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Private Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Brookmont Cap Management, a Texas-based fund reported 1,890 shares. The Massachusetts-based Clough Capital Ptnrs LP has invested 1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson owns 1,499 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Capstone Advsrs reported 0.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Addenda Cap Inc has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1,647 are owned by Telos Capital Mgmt. Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability Co invested in 326,480 shares or 4.21% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim And Com holds 0.62% or 477,959 shares. Spirit Of America Management reported 9,550 shares. 105,866 were reported by Bluestein R H And. 9,520 were reported by Lau Ltd Liability Com. Canandaigua Natl Bank has invested 0.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 9,645 shares to 204,575 shares, valued at $16.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 16,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,644 shares, and cut its stake in Hanger Inc Com New (NYSE:HGR).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.02% stake. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 90,871 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 83,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.13% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 12,900 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Gru Pcl has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Petrus Trust Co Lta holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 2,592 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 2,559 shares. Hightower Advsr has invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Chase Investment Counsel Corporation reported 0.43% stake. Icon Advisers holds 12,600 shares. Bokf Na holds 13,156 shares.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 16,475 shares to 284,985 shares, valued at $20.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,117 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).