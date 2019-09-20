As Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Zeke Capital Advisors Decreased by $415,742 Its Stake; Holder New England Private Wealth Advisors Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 38.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 6,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $132.87. About 9.07M shares traded or 6.25% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 51.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 4,017 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $390,000, down from 8,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $98.05. About 146,544 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 77,326 shares. Cadence Natl Bank Na holds 0.66% or 12,173 shares. Horrell Cap has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Colonial Tru accumulated 107,608 shares. Ntv Asset Management Llc has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fruth Inv reported 1.4% stake. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Limited Com has 3.17% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 54,693 shares. Culbertson A N & Incorporated holds 27,173 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Godsey & Gibb Assoc holds 2.76% or 136,992 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Osterweis Cap Mngmt accumulated 1,661 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 4.22M shares stake. Guardian Capital Advsr LP invested in 5,445 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Keating Inv Counselors Incorporated, Florida-based fund reported 35,696 shares. Windsor Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.33% or 5,188 shares.

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $966.13M and $413.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc by 80,557 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Inc holds 47,004 shares. Swiss Bank owns 85,700 shares. First Republic Management holds 0.02% or 44,228 shares in its portfolio. 140,586 were reported by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). 30,849 are held by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 22,983 shares. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 11,947 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 15,922 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 34,630 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Covington holds 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 127 shares. Sandhill Capital Prns Ltd Liability Co reported 275,446 shares or 3.39% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsr Lp stated it has 83,214 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James & Associates Limited invested in 274,237 shares or 0.89% of the stock.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 28,702 shares to 290,187 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 12,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ).

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.96 million for 18.86 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.