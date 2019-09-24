As Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Shares Rose, Mig Capital Has Trimmed Stake by $20.05 Million; Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Boosted Its Stake by $8.05 Million

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 114.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 251,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 470,936 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.35M, up from 219,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 2.63M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 206,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 355,251 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.53 million, down from 562,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $95.87. About 421,828 shares traded or 21.34% up from the average. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Driehaus Cap Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 36,961 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 0.08% or 29,750 shares. Melvin Capital Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 255,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc stated it has 135,420 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 9,420 shares in its portfolio. Golden Gate Private Equity holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 52,900 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0.02% or 615,514 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii owns 6,825 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt, California-based fund reported 44,228 shares. First Commercial Bank Sioux Falls holds 3,531 shares. Moreover, Caxton Associate LP has 0.09% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Mrj Capital Inc reported 45,230 shares stake. Moreover, Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.07% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 85,998 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 15,981 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.27M for 18.44 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 2,500 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..