As Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Valueact Holdings LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stock Value Declined, Hendley & Co Decreased Its Position

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 65,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 1.64 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/05/2018 – FAA Moved Slower Than Usual on Engine Warning Ahead of Southwest Fatality; 03/05/2018 – LUV: CITIES INCLUDE OAKLAND, SAN DIEGO, SAN JOSE, SACRAMENTO; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 16/05/2018 – LUV: GE USES ADDITIONAL INSPECTION STEP ON ENGINE FAN BLADES; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines carries more passengers within the U.S. than any other airline. Now it’s looking to fly outside the U.S., with destinations in South America; 26/04/2018 – Southwest CEO: No Fatigue, Cracks Found in Initial Engine Inspections; 17/04/2018 – Engine Explosion Kills One on Southwest Airlines Plane; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST AIRLINES DIV TO 16C/SHR, WAS 12.5C, EST. 15C; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRPLANE HAS VISIBLE DAMAGE ON ENGINE-LIVE TV IMAGES; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Flight Made an Emergency Diversion to Philadelphia

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 97.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 2.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 63,910 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $95.65. About 73,424 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI)

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14 million for 12.27 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.28M for 18.39 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

