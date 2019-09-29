As Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Share Price Rose, Holder Mig Capital Decreased Its Stake; As Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Share Price Rose, Braun Stacey Associates Raised Position by $533,300

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 26,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 556,346 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.62 million, up from 529,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 7.43 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc. 2018 DCF Guidance Affirmed; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING; 07/04/2018 – Indigenous Leaders Shut Down Construction on Kinder Morgan’s Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IN PURCHASING TRANS MOUNTAIN ASSETS, WILL TAKE ON PEOPLE NEEDED TO WORK ON THE PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WILL ALWAYS TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY INTERNATIONAL TRADE AGREEMENTS TO ENSURE ANY AID WOULD BE LEGAL; 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 206,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 355,251 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.53M, down from 562,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $96.08. About 194,669 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.28 million for 18.48 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 12,309 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The accumulated 94,916 shares. 3.36M were accumulated by Capital Intl. Dimensional Fund LP has 0.05% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 1.26M shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 0.04% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Etrade Cap Management Lc accumulated 5,041 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ancora Advisors Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 9,420 shares. Moreover, Nomura has 0.02% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). First Foundation has invested 0.08% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Federated Inc Pa stated it has 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Fred Alger, a New York-based fund reported 159 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6 shares. Victory owns 291,415 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Virtu Fincl Lc reported 0.07% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

